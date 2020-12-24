What countries have rolled out Covid-19 vaccinations?

Covid-19 vaccines are slowly spreading across the world as 2020 draws to a close. On Dec. 24, Mexico and Chile became the latest countries to start administering the Pfizer/BioNtech shot.

Expect more countries to join in the global inoculation drive in coming days. In the meantime, here is a list of countries that are already jabbing arms with various vaccines, based on various reports. (The World Health Organization, which will systematically track global Covid-19 vaccination, won’t start officially collecting data until next year, according to a spokesperson.)