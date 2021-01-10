The pet food industry, charted

As our animals have transformed from our property to our de facto children, a massive industry has developed to feed and care for them.

As pets have come into our homes and into our hearts, the way we spend on them has evolved, too. Nowhere is that more visible than in what they eat. Once relegated to table scraps, many furry companions have transcended the offerings of the supermarket dry goods aisle to eat more like humans do.

Like other industries, pet food has become increasingly specialized with more variety and marketing strategies similar to those of human food. And it’s stable; growth didn’t stop over the course of the pandemic.

Here are three charts and one timeline to help you understand how pet parents have fed their fur babies through the ages.