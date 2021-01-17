How car companies are leaning into the mindfulness movement

Mindfulness apps are booming as stressed-out people tune in for help coping.

Sit down, buckle your seatbelt, take the key out of the ignition, close your eyes—and breathe.

Now, imagine your car as a sanctuary. Can you shed the noise and stresses associated with driving? Can you imagine feeling better, more rejuvenated, calmer, even at peace with the world—while sitting in your vehicle?

What may sound like a far-fetched fantasy instead encapsulates the pursuit of many car companies today. Beyond comfort and safety, manufacturers are racing to find ways to improve the overall physical and mental health of drivers and passengers.