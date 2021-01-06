Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol

There are chaotic scenes in Washington after supporters of outgoing US president Donald Trump violently broke into the US Capitol building.

In video clips posted on social media, dozens of pro-Trump rioters, apparently angry about an election they still believe was “stolen,” could be seen fighting Capitol Hill police and security outside, while both chambers of Congress debated the Electoral College vote that will give the presidency to Joe Biden.

The protestors eventually breached the building, and photos show Capital Police attempting to hold them off with guns drawn. HuffPost reporter Matt Fuller describes the use of tear gas to clear the chamber, broken glass everywhere, and attempts by Markwayne Mullin, a Republican congressman from Oklahoma—and former MMA fighter—to reason with rioters.

The entire area has been evacuated, with vice-president Mike Pence rushed to safety, and the congressional session suspended. The entire city will be under curfew from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning, DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced, and the National Guard and state troopers are being deployed from neighboring Virginia.