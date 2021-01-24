Skip to navigationSkip to content
QZ&A

A design challenge helps DIYers solve the problems of lockdown life

Design Trust
Design Trust co-founder and executive director Marisa Yiu.
From our Field Guide
Finding happiness at home
People are paying more attention than ever to crafting healthier, happier living spaces.
  • Mary Hui
By Mary Hui

Reporter

As spring turned to summer last year, Hong Kong faced a mounting mental health crisis. Schools and offices had been closed on and off for months, and people were spending more time than ever cooped up at home. The stress was exacerbated by months of protest and an ongoing political crackdown.

Marisa Yiu thought she could help ease some of the mental strain. She is an architect and the co-founder and executive director of Design Trust, a Hong Kong-based nonprofit that funds and promotes design projects. In May, Yiu launched a design initiative called “Critically Homemade.” It was an open invitation to designers based in Hong Kong and abroad to try their hand at designing a small homemade prototype—no larger than 20 x 20 x 20 cm (8 x 8 x 8 inches), small enough to fit on the palm of one’s hands—to better help people cope with the pandemic’s stresses.

In particular, Yiu wanted the prototypes to foster intergenerational play and wellbeing for families stuck at home, and to encourage collaborative and creative thinking, even in isolation.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。