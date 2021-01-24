How the rooftop solar industry is changing—and what it means for homeowners

People are paying more attention than ever to crafting healthier, happier living spaces.

For any homeowner considering putting solar panels on their roof, Vikram Aggarwal has one piece of advice: Just do it.

“It’s a no-brainer,” he said. “Don’t think about it twice.”

Aggarwal is biased, of course. He’s the CEO of EnergySage, an online marketplace where homeowners can shop for solar panel installation companies. But he admits it’s only recently that the answer was this simple. Just a few years ago, the economics of home solar—setting aside the climate benefits—were still dicey in the US. Getting solar panels on a residence was really only cost-effective for a minority of wealthy homeowners.