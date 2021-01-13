Airbnb is canceling reservations in DC during inauguration week

Capitalism is just a collection of human decisions. We can change it if we want to.

Airbnb is canceling and blocking reservations in the Washington DC metro area during inauguration week. The drastic decision was informed by reports of “armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration” of US president-elect Joe Biden, the company said in a blog post. Airbnb also discussed the matter with local government and police officials and with members of Congress, a spokesperson for the company tells Quartz.

Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland governor Larry Hogan, and Virginia governor Ralph Northam all have discouraged visitors from traveling to the DC metro area next week. Airbnb says customers whose reservations are canceled will be refunded in full, and hosts will be reimbursed by the company.

Like other gig companies, Airbnb has had a tumultuous relationship with government officials. It has faced a slew of regulatory battles in cities around the world (and still does). But its dialogue with DC public officials suggests the company, which went public last month, has grown into its role as a corporate citizen. In addition to improving relations with regulators, Airbnb has in recent years made efforts to improve safety, for example booting off users associated with violent hate groups, in advance of specific events like the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. (After the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, Airbnb said it had canceled DC reservations made for that week by alleged members of groups like the Proud Boys.)

Out of all the big gig companies, Airbnb has been the most outspoken about the recent attack. Last week, the company announced it will be “pausing” political donations to Congressional Republicans who objected to certifying the election results.

It is unclear whether other big lodging companies will join Airbnb in suspending reservations in Washington. A spokesperson for Hyatt Hotels said the chain is “looking at it, definitely.” A spokesperson from Hilton said the company has “no plans to cancel hotel reservations and look[s] forward to welcoming the many Inauguration-related suppliers, government officials, medical professionals, media representatives, military and law enforcement who are traveling to Washington DC.”