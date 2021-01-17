Skip to navigationSkip to content
WE CAN WORK IT OUT

What employers risk getting wrong about mindfulness and mental health

close-up of woman with eyes closed meditating
Reuters/Peter Nicholls
From our Field Guide
The business of mindfulness
Mindfulness apps are booming as stressed-out people tune in for help coping.
  • Sarah Todd
By Sarah Todd

Senior reporter, Quartz and Quartz at Work

Take a deep breath through your nose and count to five, filling your lungs like a balloon.

Now let it all out, exhaling a long, slow breath through your mouth.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。