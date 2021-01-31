Skip to navigationSkip to content
PERMISSION TO BOARD

Covid testing for airplane travel is a mess—but infection screening is here to stay

REUTERS/Phil Noble
Although air travelers will need face Covid-19 screening for the foreseeable future, there remains no global system for vetting test results.
From our Field Guide
Travel in 2021
Travel in 2021 is going to be a stop-and-go journey, as governments and businesses work on an equitable plan to get things back to normal.
  • Tim McDonnell
By Tim McDonnell

Climate reporter

If you’re traveling internationally this year, you should expect to show a negative Covid-19 test at some point during your journey. And you can expect the process to be a bit of a mess.

On Jan. 15, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines for air travelers: Starting Jan. 26, anyone entering the country through an airport, arriving from anywhere in the world, cannot board their flight without presenting proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than three days before the departure time.

An exception is made for people who have contracted Covid-19 and recovered within the last three months, which must be certified with a doctor’s note. There is no exemption for passengers who have been vaccinated, since scientists remain uncertain if vaccinated people can still transmit the virus. Non-US citizens or residents from the UK, Ireland, most European countries, South Africa, and Brazil, with some exceptions, will be barred from entry to the US altogether indefinitely, the Biden administration said on Jan. 25.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。