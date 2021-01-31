Skip to navigationSkip to content
The Covid-19 vaccine passports in development for 2021

David Huang
From our Field Guide
Travel in 2021
Travel in 2021 is going to be a stop-and-go journey, as governments and businesses work on an equitable plan to get things back to normal.
  • Anne Quito
By Anne Quito

Design and architecture reporter

In a few weeks, Etihad Airlines and Emirates will pilot a new system that many hope will make international air travel during the pandemic safer and simpler.

Starting with routes to the Persian Gulf, passengers on UAE’s carriers will be asked to use Travel Pass, a handy “digital health passport” developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade union whose members account for 80% of the world’s air traffic.

Travel Pass is one of several app-based “passes” being considered to facilitate travel as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year. CommonPass, a World Economic Forum-backed platform, is being tested by United Airlines, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic. Singapore Airlines is using a QR code-based credential called AOK Pass in routes between Singapore and Japan. And Clear, a US-based pre-flight screening platform, has introduced Health Pass, a credential based on the passenger’s biometric data.

