Biden’s buying spree could boost the number of electric vehicles in the US by 40%

The US government will replace its entire fleet of 645,000 cars and trucks with US-made electric vehicles, president Joe Biden said on Jan. 25, while signing a “Buy America” executive order that creates new guidelines for the government’s $600 billion in annual spending on goods and services.

Biden didn’t offer many details, including the timeline for purchasing EVs or whether the initiative would include plug-in hybrids that still use some gasoline. But if the plan comes to fruition, it would boost the total number of EVs by at least 40% above the 1.6 million (including government- and privately-owned) that are currently on US streets.

Today, the US government owns just 4,500 hybrids and fully-electric vehicles, according to the General Services Administration, accounting for less than 1% of the fleet. Replacing the remaining vehicles with EVs could cost up to $20 billion, according to a Reuters estimate.

A switch to EVs would slash fuel costs—the government spent $795 million on fuel for its vehicles in 2019—and cut emissions. The exact carbon impact is hard to gauge, but on average fully electric vehicles have about one-third the emissions per mile as a standard gas-driven passenger vehicle (EVs still have to draw electricity from a largely fossil-powered grid). GSA doesn’t publish emissions statistics for its fleet; based on the total number of miles traveled in 2019, according to GSA, and assuming the per-mile emissions of an average passenger vehicle, federal fleet emissions in 2019 would be around 1.7 million metric tons, less than one average coal-fired power plant.

The real number is likely much higher, though, since about half of those miles were driven in medium- and heavy-duty trucks that emit much more—especially US Post Office delivery vehicles, which account for one-third of the fleet and are notoriously old and inefficient, sometimes getting only ten miles per gallon.

Biden’s promise serves another purpose besides just cutting emissions: It’s meant to prop up the US EV manufacturing sector. Just 20% of global EV production happens in the US, compared to 40% in China. Tesla, General Motors, and Nissan are the only major US automakers that produce EVs domestically; Ford has plans to join their ranks. Meanwhile, global demand is growing quickly: Bloomberg projects EVs will account for 28% of total car sales in 2030, compared with 2.7% today. To get a bigger slice of that pie (while contributing to the country’s long-term decarbonization goals) US automakers need to accelerate their investment in EV assembly lines and battery production—hundreds of thousands of government purchase orders would be a big incentive.

To fulfill the pledge, automakers will also need to accelerate research on decarbonizing heavy-duty trucks, which account for about 6% of the fleet; that technology, compared to passenger vehicles, is still in its infancy. Adding hundreds of thousands of new EVs will also place a strain on the electric grid; a 2018 federal study projected that total US electricity demand could increase 38% by 2050, with EVs as the biggest driver. That challenge is easier to manage when the vehicles are part of a corporate or government fleet because the vehicles can coordinate their charging during times of low electricity demand, says Gary Rackliffe, vice president of market development at Hitachi ABB Power Grids, a utility services company.

The EV goal could also get a boost from another climate priority expected from the new US administration: big spending on clean energy infrastructure and research, part of Biden’s planned $2 trillion pandemic stimulus bill.