The business trends behind the beauty industry’s glow up

DESIGN: QUARTZ/NOAH EMRICH. PHOTOS: UNSPLASH/CUROLOGY,LIZ BREYGEL
By Chika Dunga

The pandemic means we have fewer places to go, but that’s not stopping people from getting glammed up. Described as “surprisingly resilient” by global consulting firm McKinsey, the beauty industry is outpacing many of its retail-dependent peers. It’s thriving because it brands are relevant (looking good never goes out of style), have mastered social media, and appeal to an eager Gen Z and millennial customer base that is willing to spend.

The pandemic may have accelerated those trends, but they were in place well before it. In our latest presentation, we explore the trends that are creating beauty’s glow up.

