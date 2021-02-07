Skip to navigationSkip to content
STATE OF PLAY

The workplace apps that could change the nature of work

Chiara Vercesi for Quartz
From our Field Guide
The future of the digital workplace
  • Nicolás Rivero
By Nicolás Rivero

Tech Reporter

I was waiting to meet Lauren Strenger in the virtual headquarters of Gather, a startup that builds digital office space for remote teams that miss the feeling of physically being together. Gather’s office serves as a workspace where its employees regularly meet and hang out, but it also doubles as a showcase for skeptical visitors who want to see what the company’s technology is capable of.

The reception area was tastefully outfitted with 8-bit wood floors and the standard assortment of office plants, leather furniture, and coffee table books rendered in pixel art. I was represented by an avatar similar to the kind you might see in an old video game. Strenger, a client support specialist, later told me the companies’ co-founders took their aesthetic cues from Pokémon.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。