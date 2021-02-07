Skip to navigationSkip to content
THE "FLOATYBOIS" OF THE "SPATIAL FORCES"

100 of the best rejected names for the Space Force guardians

The U.S. Space Force flag during a presentation of the flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
Flag your favorite.
  Lila MacLellan
By Lila MacLellan

Quartz at Work reporter

The US Space Force didn’t get off to the best start. “Adversaries and um, whether we get along with them or not, they’re up in space and they’re doing it and we’re doing it,” president Donald Trump said when announcing the agency two years ago. “And that’s going to be a very big part of where the defense of our nation. You could say offense but let’s just be nice about it and let’s say the defense, of our nation is going to be.”

Trump eventually got back on script, stating clearly that his administration “recognized space as a warfighting domain and made the creation of the Space Force a national security priority.” But the new name for what used to be the Air Force Space Command has long invited mockery for sounding just a little too Hollywood.

Those critiques re-emerged in December, when it was finally announced that Space Force personnel would be called guardians. Cue infinite Guardians of the Galaxy jokes.

As it turns out, things could have been worse—or at least a lot funnier—for the Space Force guardians, judging by the 400 alternative names submitted by troops and released by the Air Force last week.

The list, first published by Politico, veers into the super silly, with suggestions that include Space Cadets and Homo Spacians. Some entries show reverence (Knights, Deltas), but many are cheeky (“Nothing because you wouldn’t hear it in Space anyway”) or inspired by campy space TV shows (Trekkies, The Final Frontiersman). At least one person wanted former vice president Mike Pence to introduce the Space Force ranks thusly: “Henceforth the men and women of the US Space Force will be known as floatybois. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and floatybois.”

Below, we picked the best-worst 100 suggestions. Head to Politico for the complete list.

Rejected alternatives to “Guardians”
Air-Ds
Anti-Gravity Gang
Apogees
Apollians
Arbiters
AsroGators
Astral Wingmen
Astro Force
AstroGuardians
Astroneer
AstroPraetorians
Atmosman
Beyonder(s)
Blazers
Celestinauts
Celestine
Celestromen
Cosmics
Custo
DeEtoiles
Dister
Embarker
Ethernauts
Exonaut
Floaters
FloatyBois
Forerunners
Freedom-Naughts
Galileans
Geek
Geosentries
Ground-Based Astronaughts
Guardians of the Galaxy
Homo Spaciens
Jetsons
Karmans
Kratonauts
Legionarli
Loonies
Lords
Lunar Stewards
Meridians
Missileer
Missioneers
Nebula
Nothing because you wouldn’t hear it in Space anyway
Novanauts
Orbiteers
Pathfinder
Polarians
Questers
Raiders
Regulator
SFs
Silent Cavaliers
Skytectors
Skywalker
Space Avengers
Space Cadet
Space Case
Space GI
Space Marine
Space Operator
Space Operator Located Elsewhere
Space Shieldsmen
Space Specialists
Space Trooper
Spacefolk
Spacelet
Spacewarfighters
Spacies
Spacileers
Spatial Forces
Spectres
Spheremen
Star Fighters
Stargazers
STARgeants
Starior
Stellar Protectors
Stellarmen
Sternmen
Stormtroopers
Sunspots
Tekker
Terrance
Terrestrials
The Final Frontiersmen
The Fleet
Trekkies/Trekkers
Twikis
Universarians
Vedettes
Vigils
Warlords
Warpior
Wookies
Xenos
Zeniths
zero-gees

