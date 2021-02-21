Skip to navigationSkip to content
LISTEN UP

Listen: A playlist for TikTok’s effect on music

A man with Beats headphones listens to music on an iPhone in Los Angeles
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
From our Field Guide
How TikTok is changing music
  • Alexandra Ossola
By Alexandra Ossola

Deputy membership editor

Throughout our field guide on how TikTok is changing the music industry, we mention a lot of songs, both recent and older, that exemplify this trend. So we made a playlist where you can easily listen to those songs, as well as others that Quartz staffers have enjoyed while exploring TikTok.

