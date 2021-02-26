How Jeff Bezos changed the economy, in charts

Free, next-day delivery of packages is normal. The brick-and-mortar bookstore industry has been decimated. Buying something takes one click. So far, this is the legacy that Jeff Bezos has left after running Amazon.com for almost three decades.

Of course, these things cannot be entirely attributed to one man—even the now-expired patent for one-click shopping notes three other co-inventors. But as CEO, every product Amazon made, every market it entered, and every decision it made can ultimately be traced back to him, directly or indirectly. So as he prepares to step down in the third quarter of 2021, here’s a look at some of the ways Amazon and Bezos’s decisions have changed the economy.

Bezos’s effect on online shopping