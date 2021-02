As Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO later this year, we reckon with his complicated legacy.

In our latest field guide, we reached out to a range of people to get their insights on the impact of Jeff Bezos on tech, e-commerce, and management as he prepares to step down as Amazon’s CEO. Another way to gauge the breadth and depth of his legacy? By asking Amazon.com what books it thinks best captures his influence.

What follows is a very unscientific interpretation of the top-rated results for a recent search of “Jeff Bezos’s legacy” on Amazon.com.