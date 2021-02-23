Skip to navigationSkip to content
Crocs just had its best quarter ever

A pair of Crocs collaboration clogs with rapper Post Malone in the mouth of a crocodile
David Brandon Geeting/Crocs
Crocs have become the footwear of choice for millions of homebound Americans in the pandemic.
By Marc Bain

Fashion reporter

Crocs—the comfortable foam clogs of dubious aesthetic value—had started to accrue a subversive sort of cool among teens even before Covid-19 came around. But in the pandemic, the shoes have also become the footwear of choice for millions of workers and students prioritizing comfort while they’re homebound.

It’s been good for Crocs, which closed out 2020 with the best quarter in its history. Sales of its clogs, sandals, and accessories—but mostly clogs—spiked to $411.5 million, rising 56.5% above the same period last year.

The bulk of that business took place in the US, where Crocs continues to be strongest. Sales for the region actually doubled compared to the end of 2019. Crocs believes it’s seeing its clogs’ desirability grow in other markets too, such as Europe and Korea, helped by its celebrity collaborations.

All told, Crocs sold 18.9 million pairs of shoes in the quarter, Anne Mehlman, its chief financial officer, said on a call with investors and analysts. That’s a lot of oddball foam footwear in the world.

