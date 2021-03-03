How Walmart, Target, and Etsy compete online with Amazon

Buy something online during the pandemic? So has pretty much everyone: US e-commerce experienced 10 years of growth in the first three months of 2020. And chances are, you bought at least one of those things on Amazon.

Amazon’s success is well earned—it played a significant role in shaping how we shop online. Obsession with customer satisfaction drove innovation such as fast shipping and streamlined ordering, which are now industry standards. However, Amazon’s competitors (that is, just about everyone in retail) are not going to let that dominance go unchecked. A notable few, dubbed the “anti-Amazon alliance,” are rising to the occasion, implementing strategies to take a slice of Amazon’s e-commerce pie.