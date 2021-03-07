Skip to navigationSkip to content
How telehealth could be the future of medicine

Keith Negley for Quartz
Is telehealth medicine’s future?
Telehealth became more popular during the pandemic. What will make it stick?
  Annalisa Merelli
By Annalisa Merelli

Covid-19 was good for very few things. One of them is telehealth.

Telehealth or telemedicine—two interchangeable terms for interacting with a healthcare professional remotely—increased 54% in the US in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the early months of the pandemic the increases peaked at 150%, and three out of every four emergency visits were conducted via telehealth.

In the span of a few months, some of the largest providers of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s network of clinics in Baltimore went from delivering less than 70 telemedicine visits per month to up to 90,000 a month.

