How telehealth could be the future of medicine

Telehealth became more popular during the pandemic. What will make it stick?

Covid-19 was good for very few things. One of them is telehealth.

Telehealth or telemedicine—two interchangeable terms for interacting with a healthcare professional remotely—increased 54% in the US in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the early months of the pandemic the increases peaked at 150%, and three out of every four emergency visits were conducted via telehealth.

In the span of a few months, some of the largest providers of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s network of clinics in Baltimore went from delivering less than 70 telemedicine visits per month to up to 90,000 a month.