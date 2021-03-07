How telehealth could make healthcare more equal

Telehealth became more popular during the pandemic. What will make it stick?

The most groundbreaking aspect of telehealth isn’t the technology. It’s access.

That’s not to discount the tech. Sure, soon a wearable device will track your vital signs, then transfer them to a program that monitors them and notifies you if they seem amiss. It might even set up a video call with your doctor if anything needs medical attention.

Yet in many ways, this futuristic scenario says less about the potential of telehealth—literally, healthcare delivered from any distance—than the fact that a doctor can guide a patient through a visit via a phone call.