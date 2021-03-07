Skip to navigationSkip to content
MEDICINE FOR ALL

How telehealth could make healthcare more equal

Dr Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York
Reuters/Lucas Jackson
A doctor where you need it.
  • Annalisa Merelli
By Annalisa Merelli

Reporter

The most groundbreaking aspect of telehealth isn’t the technology. It’s access.

That’s not to discount the tech. Sure, soon a wearable device will track your vital signs, then transfer them to a program that monitors them and notifies you if they seem amiss. It might even set up a video call with your doctor if anything needs medical attention.

Yet in many ways, this futuristic scenario says less about the potential of telehealth—literally, healthcare delivered from any distance—than the fact that a doctor can guide a patient through a visit via a phone call.

