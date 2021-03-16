Skip to navigationSkip to content
All the data behind which fashion brands are keeping their Instagram diversity promises

  • Amanda Shendruk
  • Marc Bain
By Amanda Shendruk & Marc Bain

The results are clear. Companies increased the diversity of skin tones in their Instagram posts, following their mid-2020 pledges to support Black Lives Matter and, in particular, commitment to improving representation. However, it is also clear that those increases were often only marginal.

For all of our readers, we visualized the data we collected for nine of 34 brands. Exclusively for Quartz members, here are the data and visualizations for every brand we analyzed, representing a selection of companies across different segments of the fashion and beauty industries.

We reached out to every company for comment. For those that replied, their responses are included below.

