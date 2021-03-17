Quartz is selling the first-ever NFT news article

Quartz is auctioning an article converted into a non-fungible token, or NFT, giving its eventual buyer unimpeachable, blockchain-verified proof of ownership. The process to do this, we found, was surprisingly easy.

Prospective buyers—if there are any—will be bidding for an image file in an SVG format. Think of it like a trading card. The front of a basketball card, for instance, holds an image and basic information about the player. What Quartz is selling has the story’s headline, the names of the authors, the text of the piece, and a QR code linking to the story on our website. While there’s no flipping a digital object over to see more detailed information, we’ve embedded into the file plenty of information about the post that only the buyer can see: the authors’ email addresses and Twitter handles, for example; the person who last edited the post before the token was created; and other metadata contained in our story database.

What the top part of Quartz’s NFT looks like

Proceeds of the sale will be contributed to the Lauren Brown Fellowship at the International Women’s Media Foundation, which supports women journalists from underrepresented backgrounds.

We set the auction to close in four days. You can follow the auction on OpenSea and, if you’re so inclined, bid. We’ll update this post with the auction results as soon as they’re available.