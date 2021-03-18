The most unique places in the world to get a Covid-19 vaccine

How borders are drawn and enforced has far-reaching consequences, whether we live on either side of them or halfway across the world.

When I received a text from England’s National Health Service (NHS) informing me that I could sign up to get a Covid-19 vaccine, clicked on the link and found an available slot just one hour later that same day. All that was left was to pick one of three possible vaccination centers close to where I live. The second option caught my eye: Westminster Abbey, where every British monarch since 1066 has been crowned and where Queen Elizabeth II got married in 1947. It made getting the vaccine feel all the more special that it happened under the massive Gothic arches and colorful stained glass of a church that has witnessed so much of British history.

Around the world, public gathering spaces are being converted into vaccination centers to help governments reach as many people as quickly as possible to stop the spread of Covid-19. The World Health Organization guidelines (pdf, p. 4) state that the sites where vaccination sessions are held should be:

Easily accessible and identified with a sign stating “Immunization Clinic”

Located in the same place each time

In a clean area, out of the sun, rain, and dust

Near a sheltered/shaded area where those needing vaccination can wait

Large enough to provide space to have separate stations for registration and assessment, immunization and record keeping, and screening/education on other health issues

Quiet enough for health workers to be able to explain what they are doing and to give advice.”

Scroll down to see a collection of some of the more unique places where people have received their Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

Religious sites

Annabelle Timsit for Quartz A shot of the inside of Westminster Abbey during a Covid-19 vaccination drive on March 18, 2021.

JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS Bradford Central Mosque, UK.

Reuters The crypt of Blackburn Cathedral, UK.

Museums and cultural centers

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS Elderly citizens waiting to get vaccinated at the Museum of the Republic at Catete Palace, Rio de Janeiro

CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS A vaccine site for those 85 and up at the Helix theatre, Dublin, Ireland.

REUTERS/Amit Dave People wait after receiving their vaccine in a converted auditorium in Ahmedabad, India

Castello di Rivoli press release Poster for vaccine site in Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea, near Turin, Italy

Shopping centers

Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha/via Reuters A woman fills a syringe in front of a mural before vaccinating vendors at a traditional market in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia

REUTERS People wait to be vaccinated at a shopping mall in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia.

Government buildings

TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS Stockholm City Hall, Stockholm, Sweden

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Messe Wien Congress Center, Vienna, Austria

Sports facilities

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan Medical workers get vaccinated in the Istora Senayan indoor stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

cnsphoto via REUTERS A sports center in Haidian district, Beijing, China

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Yankee Stadium, New York City, US

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes The Sambadrome at the center of each year’s Carnival has been transformed into a vaccination site in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, US

REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi Fenway Park, Boston, US

REUTERS/Matias Baglietto River Plate stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Schools and colleges

REUTERS/Emily Elconin Schoolcraft College, in Livonia, Michigan, US

Mobile facilities

REUTERS/Ammar Awad A mobile vaccination center in Jerusalem, Israel

Hospitals

REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko Ridge Hospital, Accra, Ghana

REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde National hospital in Abuja, Nigeria

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri Eka Kotebe General Hospital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Additional reporting by Alexandra Ossola