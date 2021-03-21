Skip to navigationSkip to content
VISION OF THE FUTURE

Elon Musk’s vision board for Tesla’s future

Illustration by Bárbara Abbês / Photos by Reuters
From our Field Guide
Tesla takes on the world
Tesla has redefined the competitive advantage in the race for electric vehicles.
  • Michael J. Coren
By Michael J. Coren

Climate reporter

Most of us don’t see the future like Elon Musk. Early in life, the Tesla CEO said he grew obsessed with electric cars, artificial intelligence, clean energy, and software. “I like to make technologies real that I think are important for the future and useful in some sort of way,” he told author Ashlee Vance in his book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future. Today, Musk has combined all four obsessions in his vision of Tesla (detailed in both his master plans). We’ve distilled what’s on Musk’s mind for Tesla’s future in a vision board we imagine only he could make.

Let’s break down each element.

Reuters

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。