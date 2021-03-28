What do the best online streamers have in common?

In some ways, a video game live streamer seems like the easiest kind of celebrity to become. What could be more fun, and less taxing, than gaming at home and chatting with friends online? Most gamers have probably idly (or seriously) wondered if they could make streaming into a career.

But being a professional streamer is deceptively difficult. They’ve got to be good at the game, keep an eye on the chat function, and maintain a running commentary that’s engaging for viewers. It’s like being a podcast host while multitasking, and doing it for hours a day, every day.

So what’s the je ne sais quoi that celebrity streamers seem to have? Here’s what separates them from the rest.