Do tech companies give back to small business as much as they take?

Small businesses are a big business for technology companies.

Shopify, for example, makes it easy to spin up an e-commerce site on the cloud, while Stripe makes it simple to add payments processing into a website. Square provides online and offline checkout systems, and DoorDash connects restaurants to a fleet of couriers to deliver food to customers.

Commerce has been shifting online for years, but Covid-19 supercharged the move as consumers do more of just about everything digitally, from payments to grocery shopping. Small businesses around the world have responded, with about 70% of them speeding up their digitization, according to a 2020 survey.