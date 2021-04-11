Could Covid-19 usher in the age of clean indoor air?

Take your age and multiply it by 0.9. That’s your indoor age, or the number of years that you’ve spent inside your home or office, according to Joseph G. Allen, director of the healthy buildings program at Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health. For most people, it’s equal to about 90% of their life.

These days, the amount of time people spend indoors is likely closer to 100%. Covid-19 has forced us indoors in an unprecedented shift in the way we live, work, and love. In many parts of the world, the pandemic has meant no more commutes, travel, weddings, or team sports—the activities that used to make up the 10% of our lives we spent outdoors are mostly gone.

That shift has sparked an awakening in how we view our indoor environments. Covid-19 is an airborne disease, and one of the main takeaways of the last year is that ventilation saves lives. But what’s in our indoor air affects our health beyond Covid. In fact, the quality of our air has a disproportionate effect on our physical and mental well-being—so much so, argues Allen, that our building managers have a greater impact on our health than our doctors.