Skip to navigationSkip to content
STATE OF PLAY

Could Covid-19 usher in the age of clean indoor air?

Sandra Jávera for Quartz
From our Field Guide
The air you breathe
  • Annabelle Timsit
By Annabelle Timsit

Geopolitics reporter

Indoors

Take your age and multiply it by 0.9. That’s your indoor age, or the number of years that you’ve spent inside your home or office, according to Joseph G. Allen, director of the healthy buildings program at Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health. For most people, it’s equal to about 90% of their life.

These days, the amount of time people spend indoors is likely closer to 100%. Covid-19 has forced us indoors in an unprecedented shift in the way we live, work, and love. In many parts of the world, the pandemic has meant no more commutes, travel, weddings, or team sports—the activities that used to make up the 10% of our lives we spent outdoors are mostly gone.

That shift has sparked an awakening in how we view our indoor environments. Covid-19 is an airborne disease, and one of the main takeaways of the last year is that ventilation saves lives. But what’s in our indoor air affects our health beyond Covid. In fact, the quality of our air has a disproportionate effect on our physical and mental well-being—so much so, argues Allen, that our building managers have a greater impact on our health than our doctors.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。