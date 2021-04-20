Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for George Floyd’s murder, has been found guilty of all three charges against him.

Judge Peter Cahill announced the verdict on April 20 in a Minneapolis courtroom.

Outside, the crowd that had gathered to witness this historic moment cheered in celebration; some prayed, many cried. Floyd’s killing prompted a national and global reckoning with anti-Black racism and police brutality. Even so, a guilty verdict was never seen as a guarantee by Black Lives Matter supporters.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The bystander video of his death, in which Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, sparked horror and outrage around the world. Chauvin pleaded not guilty to all three charges brought against him.

The most serious of these charges was for second-degree unintentional murder, for which the prosecution needed to prove that when Chauvin pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck, he committed or was attempting to commit an intentional third-degree assault, resulting in death.

That Chauvin was also found guilty of third-degree murder means the jury was convinced that Floyd’s action was “eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”

Second-degree manslaughter was the least serious charge facing Chauvin. For that the prosecution had to provide evidence of “culpable negligence,” and that Chauvin chose to take chances of “causing death or great bodily harm.”

The jury heard from 45 witnesses and watched hours of difficult video of Floyd’s arrest over the course of the three-week trial, for which the judge thanked the five men and seven women for their “heavy-duty jury service.”

Chauvin could now face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for the third-degree murder conviction, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter, according to CNN.