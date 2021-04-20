Skip to navigationSkip to content
Sorrow, joy, and relief: Photographs of Americans reacting to the “guilty” Chauvin verdicts

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Reuters/Adrees Latif
Final verdict.
  • Ana Campoy
By Ana Campoy

Deputy editor, global finance and economics

Over the past year, the intersection of 38th St. and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, has been the site of vigils and protests. It’s where Derek Chauvin pinned a handcuffed George Floyd to the ground, murdering him. On Tuesday, it became a place of celebration after a jury found Chauvin guilty of the three charges against him.

But residents, activists, and others who gathered to hear the verdict also had other feelings as they processed the news. Along with the joy, there was sorrow, and also relief. Here is a look at people’s reactions, both at the site of the killing—now known as George Floyd Square—and the courthouse where the trial was heard.

Reuters/Carlos Barria
People who gathered outside the county courthouse where the trial was held celebrated the verdict.
Reuters/Adrees Latif
Some cried upon hearing the “guilty” verdict.
Reuters/Adrees Latif
A scene at George Floyd Square.
Reuters/Adrees Latif
Many were jubilant at the square, which has become a memorial for Floyd.
Reuters/Adrees Latif
But some, including Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison, said the verdict fell short of serving justice. “Justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice,” he said.

