What companies counting on in-person shopping have in common

A woman with a cart at TJ Maxx
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
How does TJ Max keep us coming back for more?
From our Field Guide
What stores are for now
Physical stores aren’t going away—they’re just changing.
  • Alexandra Ossola
By Alexandra Ossola

Deputy membership editor

The pandemic accelerated and likely solidified consumers’ adoption of e-commerce. Companies with robust e-commerce platforms have the revenue to show for it; big retailers such as Amazon and Walmart saw their sales skyrocket by billions of dollars during the pandemic.

But for a number of retailers without a strong online presence, the pandemic presented a unique challenge. Stores like Aldi, TJ Maxx, Costco, Dollar General, and others depend heavily on in-person sales. Despite lower foot traffic, many of these retailers not only survived the pandemic, but are now expanding. Here’s what these businesses have in common, and why they’ll keep betting on in-person sales for the foreseeable future.

They have slim margins

