Space Jam is a massive merchandising opportunity with a movie attached

Prepare to be overwhelmed by Space Jam merch.

Warner Bros. has enlisted more than 200 partners—from Nike to Kraft Heinz—to create licensed merchandise for its upcoming movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, set to debut in theaters on July 16 and on HBO Max a month later. A follow-up to the original Space Jam from 1996, the new movie will again pair Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny with the top star in basketball, which is this time LeBron James, rather than Michael Jordan as in the first movie. Accompanying the theatrical release will be what Warner Bros. is describing as one of its largest-ever merchandise programs for Looney Tunes.

If the original Space Jam is any indication, it’s a valuable opportunity. The first movie brought in $90.4 million in US ticket sales and $230 million in international ticket sales, but did a reported $1.2 billion in merchandise sales. (Warner Bros. would not confirm the figure.)

Warner Bros. GameStop’s Space Jam collection.

Merchandise is a key way studios cash in outside the box office, and the possibility of consumer products tied to a movie or TV show can play a major role in whether it gets developed, according to Maura Regan, president of Licensing International, an organization serving the brand-licensing industry. Disney alone brings in billions of dollars in sales of toys, books, clothes, and other products related to its animated releases and Star Wars movies. Space Jam, from its conception as a brand partnership between two stars—Bugs and Jordan—dreamed up for the purpose of advertising, has similar potential.

Space Jam‘s merchandising opportunity

The idea for the original Space Jam came out of a Nike campaign from the early 1990s created by the sneaker giant’s advertising firm, Wieden+Kennedy. It thought of pairing Bugs Bunny with Jordan—a.k.a. Air Jordan—and “Hare Jordan” was born. Eventually the concept evolved into a full movie, with obvious merchandising potential: Warner Bros. at the time arranged more than 200 licensing deals tied to Space Jam‘s release.

Warner Bros. Gap’s t-shirt.

For the new release, Warner Bros. has a dizzying array of partners and products lined up. Nike alone will sell Space Jam jerseys, tanks, hoodies, jackets, socks, backpacks, and of course sneakers. (The same shoes James wears on screen will be available for sale.)

Converse and Crocs will sell Space Jam footwear, too, while a non-exhaustive list of companies Warner Bros. has teamed up with to sell different articles of Space Jam clothing regionally or globally include:

Gap

H&M

Cotton On

Primark

Fanatics

Torrid

Snipes

Alexandre Herchcovitch

Vilebrequin

Tommy Hilfiger

Forever 21

Members Only

Rue21

Pac Sun

A Bathing Ape

Madhappy

Bloomingdale’s

Diamond Supply

MeUndies

Clothing is just one facet of the opportunity. Among the items mentioned in the press release about its merchandising around Space Jam: A New Legacy are:

Toys

Stationery

Books

Mugs

Phone accessories

Drink bottles

Keychains

Bracelets

Totes

Backpacks

Lunch bags

Watches

Small leather goods

Basketballs

Food products

Warner Bros. Kraft’s contribution to the Space Jam merch.

Producing all these items are a large number of brand partners. Here are a few noted by Warner Bros.:

General Mills

Kraft Heinz

Hasbro

Funko

Moose Toys

Spalding

Fossil

New Era

Hallmark

Alex and Ani

Mobyfox

GameStop

Mattel

Upper Deck

There will also be many region-specific items for Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.