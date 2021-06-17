Watch: Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck on better options for anti-racist investing

Following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, citizens all over the globe took to the streets to demand racial justice, not just from law enforcement and polilcymakers, but from institutions and industries. The reckoning pushed many company executives to examine their roles in upholding systemic racism and to search for ways to change.

One such leader was Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO of Ellevest, who sought to expand the fintech firm’s anti-sexist impact portfolio to include anti-racist considerations, including divesting from the private prison ecosystem and investing in both women-owned businesses and businesses owned by BIPOC people.

If you make [change] all or nothing, then you’re going to sit on the sidelines. We figured it would be better to get in there and always be learning and adjusting.

Krawcheck joins Quartz CEO Zach Seward to parse the exclusion versus integration approaches to ESG investing and talk about how she’s trying to close the gender investment gap through the option to make value-based investments and to lower the bar to entry.

Listen in as she makes a case for company leaders taking imperfect action towards their mission versus waiting for perfection.

