STATE OF PLAY

The next big social media platform

Illustration of social media avatars leaving one platform for another
Illustration by Masha Shishova
The next big social media platform
A new wave of social media is here.
  • Nicolás Rivero
By Nicolás Rivero

Tech Reporter

There are two opposing theories of competition among social media platforms. One holds that social networks are inherently faddish: Kids don’t want to be on the same platforms as their parents, and newer, cooler options are bound to pop up and supplant their predecessors eventually. The other says that social networks are inherently sticky: Everyone wants to go where their friends and their favorite influencers already are, which means that large, established incumbents with lots and lots of users will always have an advantage over upstart rivals.

For years, the second theory had the upper hand: Facebook and its subsidiaries dominated the sector and seemed willing and able to buy up or copy any competitors that crossed their path.

