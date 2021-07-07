Watch: LinkedIn Head of People Science Justin Black on better employee well-being through data

Covid-19 highlighted the need for people-centric workplaces once and for all, and Justin Black, LinkedIn’s Head of People Science, is here for it. Prioritizing employee well-being is not only a moral imperative, he argues, but a critical facet of running a business because it impacts worker satisfaction long-term.

In this episode, Quartz CEO Zach Seward gets insights from Black on the current state of employee well-being a year into a global pandemic, as well as a crash course on how to focus on employee wellness to help business leaders solve today’s most pressing challenges: asynchronous collaboration, work-life balance, mental health, inclusivity, and company culture.Black also offers a full overview of the emerging data-driven field known as people science and how it is already impacting workplaces at the individual and organizational levels.

Generally, any [burnout] pattern we see at the individual level is somehow related to leadership and management practices.

Central to his office life predictions for 2021 and beyond are the need for more meaningful employee data and a deeper integration of the Chief HR/People Officer role into company decision-making, in order to build workplaces with holistic employee wellness top of mind.

