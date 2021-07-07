Watch: PepsiCo CSO Jim Andrew on a better climate through measurable corporate goals

Research continues to show that reversing climate disaster will happen not from household recycling bins and paper straws at your local café but rather serious cooperation from and overhauls of the world’s biggest corporations.

In early 2021, PepsiCo announced a commitment to cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 40% by 2030 and to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. Jim Andrew, the 23-brand conglomerate’s Global Chief Sustainability Officer, strives to use the company’s massive reach for good by setting an example for how other businesses can minimize their carbon footprint through leadership focus at the highest levels and operational changes at every stage of product development.

I don’t think it’s ever too early for any company, no matter how big or small, to have a CSO—somebody who wakes up every day with the sustainability mindset, with that authority and accountability.

Leading the charge on corporate sustainability means exciting, educating, and engaging everyone from employees and fellow execs to vendors and consumers. Andrew gives Quartz CEO Zach Seward the rundown on both his professional and personal passion for environmentalism, the ways PepsiCo is working toward its ambitious goals, and the importance of galvanizing other companies, both legacy and startup, in this mission.

Read more: 5 ways chief sustainability officers can be effective stewards of business and the planet

Follow Quartz on LinkedIn to learn from CEO Zach Seward and other leaders working to improve their slice of the business world, airing live every Tuesday at 11 am ET.

