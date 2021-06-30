Watch: TikTok Head of Global Agency & Accounts Khartoon Weiss on better connecting with business’s next generation

Since late 2019, TikTok has taken the world by storm, with more than 700 million users currently binging and creating content. The app has evolved from its lip-syncing origins into a hub for everything from amateur cooking shows and viral dance crazes to obscure crafting lessons and passionate political explainers. And as with any mega-popular platform, businesses want to get in on the action and in front of all these deeply engaged eyeballs.

As TikTok’s Global Head of Agency & Accounts, Khartoon Weiss is responsible for overseeing relationships between the platform, its stars, and the ad agencies experimenting in the space, as well as the vision behind strategic brand partnerships. In Weiss’s eyes, the cultural powerhouse’s strength stems from a precedent of trust.

We have to create space for people to feel their feelings. That’s not a millennial, Gen Z, or Gen X thing—it’s a human thing.

Weiss logs on to share the importance of vulnerability and multiculturalism in the company’s internal management approach, taking cues from the very youths who make up more than half of TikTok’s fanbase. She and Quartz CEO Zach Seward also discuss the valuable lessons leaders can learn from TikTok about what makes their own Gen Z employees tick.

