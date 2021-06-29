How to track where the Delta variant is spreading fastest in the US

The Delta variant is spreading way faster in some parts of the US than in others. How do we know that? Because of this variant tracker.

The delta variant, or B.1.617.2 , first seen in India in October 2020 has now spread to over 85 countries. The US, which has been celebrating reopening across several states with over 46% of its adult population vaccinated, is not immune to the threat. Already, this “variant of concern” made up one in five Covid cases in the US in the two weeks ending June 19, compared to just 2.8% in the two weeks ending May 22, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) tracker.

Wyoming, Missouri, Iowa not vaccinating enough

Certain regions seem to be far more affected than others when it comes to the variant, which is not only more transmissible but also more resistant to vaccines.

For instance, in the two weeks ending June 19, the delta variant comprised 47.5% of cases in region 7 (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska) and almost 46.4% of cases in region 8 (Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming).

The higher incidence in these states is no coincidence. There is a common thread tying them together: poor vaccination rates.

Wyoming is the most vaccine-hesitant state in the country, with 33% of adults showing reluctance. In some counties in Colorado, people are buying into conspiracy theories and resisting inoculation. In Nebraska and Missouri, rural citizens are still struggling to get vaccinated. Iowa’s vaccine rollout is plagued by racial and geographical disparities, leaving a large chunk of the population vulnerable.