Psychedelic medicine companies to watch

Boxes containing magic mushrooms sit on counter at coffee and smart shop in Rotterdam
REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
You'll probably never be allowed to pick these up at a pharmacy and just take them at home.
The rise of psychedelic medicine
Psychedelics are promising treatments for mental illness. Dozens of new startups have sprung up to develop and deliver the drugs to patients
  Alexandra Ossola
By Alexandra Ossola

Membership editor

Published

After decades of promising research, fading stigma, and rising need, psychedelic drugs may soon be available to treat pervasive health conditions such as PTSD, depression, and addiction.

Over the past few years, a robust business community that includes startups, investors, and even public companies sprung up in an effort to bring drugs like MDMA and psilocybin to  patients in need. The market for psychedelic medicine, valued at about $2 billion in 2019, is expected to more than triple to nearly $7 billion by 2027, according to a 2020 analysis from Data Bridge Market Research.

Because of the regulatory and administrative requirements to test, develop, and eventually administer psychedelic medicine, companies have sprung up at every stage of the pipeline. Whether today’s psychedelics startups are tomorrow’s IPO contenders will depend in part what each company is set up to do, and the point at which its founders and private investors expect an exit event.

