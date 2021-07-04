Skip to navigationSkip to content
STATE OF PLAY

How psychedelics became a pharma darling

From our Field Guide
The rise of psychedelic medicine
Psychedelics are promising treatments for mental illness. Dozens of new startups have sprung up to develop and deliver the drugs to patients
  • Alexandra Ossola
By Alexandra Ossola

Membership editor

Published

There’s a room at a clinic in San Francisco, California that seems particularly well guarded. To get into it from outside, you have to open three locks. The building is outfitted with alarms and cameras. Inside, there’s a substance that dozens of companies are betting will be a major frontier in medicine.

The room houses MDMA, a drug known recreationally as ecstasy or molly. It’s being administered legally, under guidance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, as part of a clinical trial.

A burgeoning community of startups and investors hopes to capitalize on the results of trials like this one to usher in a new wave of psychedelic medicine. They’re vying to create the compounds and protocols that could be among the first to be approved for medical use.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。