Watch: PWC’s Shannon Schuyler on how to evolve good managers into even better allies

As the concept of work evolves, so must our definitions and ideas of positions within the workplace, including the leaders at near the apex of the org chart. Those C-suiters and the leaders that directly surround them are now responsible for much more than a company’s bottom line; they must also be tapped into societal and cultural movements, demonstrate a true grasp of allyship, and be ready to help the rest of their colleagues navigate accordingly.

This new leadership mandate has been heard loud and clear by Shannon Schuyler, PWC’s US Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer. In addition to her work at PWC, Schuyler leads the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, a 1,000-strong group of CEOs and academics who’ve joined forces to advance these values through business.

[Allyship] is not just saying, ‘I’ll stand next to you.’ It’s, ‘I’ll stand next to you, change my actions and behaviors, and ensure you have a stronger place in our society.’

Schuyler’s approach challenges her white peers to examine their passive solidarity, rise to a new standard of active workplace allyship, and build a better sense of belonging company-wide. Tune in to her conversation with Quartz CEO Zach Seward for insights on the specificities of inclusion, effectively putting allyship into practice, and the business case for all of it.

