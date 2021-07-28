Why Krispy Kreme went public—again

Krispy Kreme knows how important it is to strike while the iron is hot: Whenever the chain’s stores pull out a fresh batch of doughnuts, they flip on a famous “Hot Now” light to let customers know. Celebrities from Gladys Knight to Chris Rock have declared themselves fans of these melt-in-your-mouth yeast treats, which are best devoured warm.

You might call 2021 a “Hot Now” sign on the market for initial public offerings (IPOs), and Krispy Kreme is hoping to take a bite. Earlier this month, the 84-year-old brand went public for the second time under the ticker DNUT, having delisted after it was acquired by German investment firm JAB Holding in 2016.

Krispy Kreme’s IPO