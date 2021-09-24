Biden is protecting outdoor workers from extreme heat because businesses won’t

The US just experienced a very hot summer, and the impact has had a tangible impact on labor, from agriculture workers exposed to wildfires in the Pacific northwest to gig workers delivering during floods on the east coast.

The Biden administration announced this week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is drafting several measures to protect both outdoor and indoor workers from extreme heat. OSHA will inspect workplaces on days temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and work with employers and labor groups to develop plans to train workers and mitigate the impact of hot days on workers.

Extreme heat doesn’t just impact agriculture and construction workers, but also those in manufacturing and warehouses who labor indoors without climate-controlled environments.

The latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 43 workers died from heat illness in 2019. But heat-related injuries and illnesses often go underreported, especially, in sectors that employ vulnerable and undocumented workers.

The consequences of extreme heat on workers

A July study from University of California, Los Angeles, and Stanford found hotter temperatures “significantly increased” the likelihood of injury on the job. The study looked at injury data from the California’s worker’s compensation system between 2001 and 2018 and linked weather data with zip codes, as well as information on occupation and industry characteristics. The researchers found the risks are larger for men than women, for younger workers than older, and for those who earn less money.

On days when the temperature was between 85 and 90 degrees, the risk of workplace injury, including heat stroke or heat syncope, regardless of official cause, was 5% to 7% percent higher than days when the temperatures were in the 60s, the researchers found. When the temperature exceeds 100 degrees, the risk increased 10% to 15%.

The researchers also found hotter days caused about 360,000 additional heat-related injuries in California between 2001 and 2018, or about 20,000 per year. For context, that is roughly 11 times the number of workplace concussions.

But hotter temperature also increase injuries not related directly to heat, including falling from heights or being struck by a moving vehicle, the researchers noted.

Why government is needed

Protecting workers from extreme heat doesn’t have to be costly.

Workplaces can simply provide shaded areas, more break times, more water, or even just training about whom to talk with if they’re not feeling well, says Nora Pankratz, the study’s co-author and an environmental economist at UCLA. Every employer doesn’t necessarily need to provide a fully air conditioned environment, she says.

But even though the measures can be cheap to implement, it can still be difficult for employers to see the costs of excessive heat, which underestimated as a hazard. For one, as Pankratz points out, there’s a notion among workers that hot weather shouldn’t stop them from toughing it out, for fear of looking “weak.”

One effective step is for policymakers to implement standards about how employers can protect workers. For instance, in 2005, California introduced the Heat Illness Prevention Standard, the country’s first hot weather safety mandate, which required employers to provide training, water, shade and planning once the temperature hits 80 degrees (the policy only applies to outdoor workplaces).

The researchers found the impact of temperature on injuries fell significantly in California during the period they studied. The effects on injuries of a day above 90 degrees fell by roughly a third between 2000 and 2018, with the caveat that it’s hard to prove the standard directly led to a decline in injuries, the researchers said.

“That’s very surprising to an economist that these measures are cheap to implement,” says Pankratz. The decline in heat-related injuries after the introduction of the rules shows how “employers weren’t really thinking about this type of protection in the absence of some sort of tangible piece of legislation,” she says. The Biden administration’s new rules may change that.