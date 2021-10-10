Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia, has joined a club with only 10 other members—the 12-figure club. The chairman of India’s Reliance Industries is now worth $100.6 billion after climbing more than $7 billion in the last four weeks, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Reliance stock hit a record high on Oct. 8.

On Oct. 7, Ambani’s company announced a partnership with American brand 7-Eleven to bring the chain of convenience stores to India.

The world’s richest people

The all-male group of individuals worth 12 figures or more is topped by Elon Musk, whose fortunes also soared last week, following a $100 billion valuation of SpaceX.

Reliance Industries is a multinational conglomerate with businesses in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, and more. It is one of the largest employers in India and ranks 155 on Fortune’s Global 500. Ambani has led the company since 2002.