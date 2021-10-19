22 startups (trying to) decarbonize the world

For most of us, reducing our carbon footprint—the total amount of greenhouse gases we produce through what we eat, how much we travel, what we buy—looks like driving less, eating less meat, or wasting less food.

But for those looking for a different way to cut emissions, there’s another (controversial) method: buying carbon offsets. This refers to “buyers” who contribute to projects that to reduce carbon in the atmosphere, whether through planting trees or sucking carbon out of the air through giant machines.