The 2021-22 National Basketball Association season kicked off this week with a list of marquee matchups designed to bring fans back to arenas. This is the first season since 2019 the league is hosting games in nearly fully arenas, now that covid-19 cases have slowed in some cities and vaccines are widespread in the US.
Since the league is no longer playing games in a bubble or empty arenas and fans are once again part of the show, we can focus on some of the more fun details within the game. That includes paying attention to the sponsors who pay to rent a small patch of advertising space on the shoulder of every player. This year’s list of jersey sponsors represent a wide range of business interests that are, in many cases, interestingly congruent with the city and team the company has chosen to represent.
According to one report, NBA sponsorship revenue is up 70% since the jersey patch option was introduced in 2017, with some jersey sponsorship deals topping $15 million per year. From crypto exchanges to banks and even food companies, the cohort of businesses gracing the chests of your favorite NBA stars is a mix of historic names and obscure brands you’ve probably never heard of. Note: The Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards haven’t confirmed new jersey sponsors yet.
|NBA Team
|Jersey Sponsor
|What they do
|Vibes
|Atlanta Hawks
|Sharecare
|healthcare
|Live fast, live young
|Boston Celtics
|Vistaprint
|custom branding
|Bookish beast mode
|Brooklyn Nets
|Webull
|stock and crypto exchange
|Startups and renovations
|Charlotte Hornets
|LendingTree
|online loans
|Promises, promises
|Chicago Bulls
|Zenni Optical
|eyewear
|Jordan’s gone, get Lasik
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Goodyear
|tires
|Blue collar and proud
|Dallas Mavericks
|Chime
|online banking
|Young money
|Denver Nuggets
|Western Union
|money transfers
|Gold in them thar hills
|Detroit Pistons
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|mortgage lender
|Flip, rebuild, flip
|Golden State Warriors
|Rakuten
|e-commerce, shopping
|The future
|Houston Rockets
|Credit Karma
|credit scores
|Analytics as culture
|Indiana Pacers
|Motorola
|mobile hardware & software
|Hoosier tech
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Honey
|e-commerce discounts
|The B-list, baby!
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Bibigo
|South Korean food brand
|Hollywood Squid Games
|Memphis Grizzlies
|TBD
|Miami Heat
|Ultimate Kronos Group
|HR software
|“Florida man” in the cloud
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Motorola
|mobile hardware & software
|Cold brew champs
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Aura
|data security
|Computer Blue
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Ibotta
|e-commerce discounts
|Seems sketchy, but legit
|New York Knicks
|Squarespace
|website builder
|404 Error, but Broadway!
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Love’s Stores
|convenience stores
|Family first
|Orlando Magic
|Disney World
|theme park
|Smoke and mirrors
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Crypto.com
|crypto exchange
|FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt)
|Phoenix Suns
|Paypal
|online payments
|Hustler’s paradise
|Portland Trail Blazers
|StormX
|crypto e-commerce deals
|Internet money swag
|Sacramento Kings
|Dialpad
|voice & video comms
|In the weeds, but relevant
|San Antonio Spurs
|Frost Bank
|banking
|Boring and proud
|Toronto Raptors
|Sun Life Financial
|life insurance
|At least Drake loves us
|Utah Jazz
|Qualtrics
|online data analysis
|Nerds ‘R Us
|Washington Wizards
|TBD