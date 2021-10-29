Which world leaders will—and won’t—be at COP26?

This weekend, attendees from across the world are arriving in Glasgow for COP26, the world’s largest climate conference. Organizers of the global summit, which begins on Oct. 31 and will run until Nov. 12, say they expect to see 30,000 participants. Among them will be at least 126 world leaders, representing 66% of countries on earth. It includes US president Joe Biden, Germany’s outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

There will be some notable absences as well. Xi Jinping, the president of China, won’t be at the conference. China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not be attending either; nor will Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

These countries will likely still be represented by large delegations; a no-show leader doesn’t mean the nation will be left out of talks. The more concerning absences, however, are those from smaller countries, primarily in the global south, and the leaders of small island nations, all of which will be disproportionately affected by climate change.

Here’s a list of world leaders that are on the most recent official speaker’s list (pdf). It’s unlikely that unlisted leaders will be attending, but we can’t be sure. Event organizers have yet to respond to Quartz’s questions. And of course, these are just those who are on the schedule. When it comes to geo-political events, plans can change last minute.

The list of world leaders attending and speaking at COP26