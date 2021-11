Facebook’s quest for the metaverse started in 2014, when it bought Oculus (a name it recently discarded) for $2 billion. Since then, it’s made numerous VR acquisitions: Just one day after it rebranded to Meta, the company announced it was buying the VR workout app Supernatural.

A close look at Facebook’s slew of acquisitions hints at what the company thinks the future of VR will look like.

Gaming is still the key to VR