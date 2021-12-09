The crypto trends a16z is betting on

Venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is doubling down on crypto. Though the firm has been bullish on the industry for years, it has been recently accelerating the pace at which it’s pouring money into the sector.

Crypto is now a core part of a16z’s business. Overall, it boasts a mammoth $3.1 billion under management across three crypto funds, and in the past few years, has funded at least 55 crypto startups.

“A16z sees crypto tapping into almost every single industry and market,” said Robert Le, a senior emerging technology analyst at PitchBook, in an email. But it’s not just a16z: “The idea that ‘every company will be a fintech company’ a few years ago can now be rearticulated as ‘every company will be a crypto company.’”