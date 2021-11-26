Southern Africa’s new covid variant is bringing back travel bans and red lists

Today (Nov. 26), the UK added six African countries to its “red list” for travel: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. A new variant of covid-19, seemingly originating in the region, is of “huge international concern,” says the UK health secretary Sajid Javid.

As of midnight, a temporary flight ban has been placed on all direct commercial and private flights until Nov. 28 at 4am, the government said. Until then, all travelers entering the UK from these countries must follow special guidance on how to complete the passenger locator form, quarantine at home or at alternative appropriate accommodation, and will be eligible for free PCR tests.

Those arriving after 4am on Nov. 28 must book a quarantine hotel package, including two covid tests.

“We are taking precautionary action to protect public health and the progress of our vaccine rollout at a critical moment as we enter winter, and we are monitoring the situation closely,” said Javid.

So far, no cases of the new variant, B.1.1.529, have been detected in the UK.

The UK’s red list is back

UK first introduced the red list in February 2021, mandating a 10-day hotel quarantine that cost £2,285 ($3,043) for any individual arriving from one the designated countries. At this time, cases in the UK were down to a few thousand but most of the population was not yet vaccinated. Meanwhile, several countries in Asia, Africa, and South America were grappling with deadly waves.

As vaccinations picked up around the world, the ban was relaxed. By the start of October, the red list had just seven countries—Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela—and by the end of the month, it was effectively eliminated.

Now, despite over 80% of people in the UK having received both doses—almost three in 10 also have their booster shot—the restrictions are back. The government is wary of the new strain.

“We’re taking this early precautionary action now to protect the progress made across the country, and will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as we continue into the winter,” transport secretary Grant Shapps said.

Which other countries are restricting travel to and from Africa?

Alongside the UK, several other countries are also stopping travel from Africa.

Japan and France have restricted travel and mandated hotel quarantines from the same six countries as the UK. Israel and Singapore have both banned the six countries, as well as Mozambique.

Shortly after the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the bloc was also considering restricting air travel, a slew of EU nations including Germany, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France, and Italy announced restrictive measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO), based in Geneva, called a special meeting of experts at midday local time on Friday to discuss the variant.

Africa’s response to travel restrictions

In a statement, South Africa’s ministry of international relations and cooperation said it “respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect their citizens.” However, it called UK’s ban “rushed” and is pushed for the country to “reconsider,” adding that the WHO is yet to issue an advisory.

South Africa hopes to persuade the UK to walk back the temporary ban because the cost to livelihoods is too high. Pre-pandemic, the UK was its biggest source of tourism with more than 430,000 UK travelers (pdf) arriving in South Africa in 2019. The south African economy lost an estimated 790 million rand ($48 million) for every month it was on the red list earlier this year.